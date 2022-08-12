KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.335 billion and the number of lots traded at 17,701. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.386 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.898 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.792 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.997 billion), Silver (PKR 1.288 billion), DJ (PKR 881.883 million), Platinum (PKR 458.733 million), SP 500 (PKR 294.803 million), Natural Gas (PKR 145.867 million), Copper (PKR 121.770 million), Japan Equity (PKR 49.762 million) and Brent (PKR 19.819 million). In agricultural Commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.506 million were traded.

