AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: India export rates slip on lack of demand

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 05:13pm

India’s rice export rates dipped this week on lower demand, while domestic prices in neighbouring Bangladesh rose again after the government hiked fuel prices adding to inflation concerns.

“Demand was weak this week. African buyers were not active in the market,” said an exporter based in Kakinada in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Top rice exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $360-$366 per tonne, down from last week’s $364-$370, but persistent concerns of a hit to output due to lower rains capped the downside.

Bangladesh’s rice import plan faces a setback with only 15,500 tonnes bought in July, after the government allowed private traders to import nearly 1 million tonnes of the staple grain after slashing duty to 25.0% from 62.5%.

“The government should lift the import duty altogether. Otherwise, it is not profitable for us to import,” a Dhaka-based trader said.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $390-$393 per tonne.

Asia rice: Scant rainfall lifts India export rates

Rates are edging down as the quality of this harvest is at level with that of less expensive Thai and Indian rice, a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

“However, prices won’t likely decline further as global demand remains strong, while supplies from the summer-autumn harvest in the Mekong Delta province are falling,” the trader added.

Preliminary shipping data showed 318,750 tonnes of rice to be loaded at Ho Chi Minh City port in the Aug 1-17 period, with most of it heading to the Philippines and Africa.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices rose to $420-$428 per tonne. Traders said a gradual increase in international and domestic demand has driven up export rates, despite no major deal taking place.

Exporters continue to buy rice stocks while the currency exchange rate stabilizes, a rice trader from Bangkok said, while another noted that new supply started to enter the market this week.

Rice export rice price asia rice

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: India export rates slip on lack of demand

KSE-100 snaps 5-session winning streak, closes 0.59% lower

June FCA: Nepra notifies Rs11.1023 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

OPEC, unlike IEA, sees lower 2022 oil demand growth

Police arrests wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Pakistan-EU sustained high-level exchanges important for stronger partnership: PM Shehbaz

Sri Lanka’s ousted president to seek temporary stay in Thailand

PTI rally in Lahore: National Hockey Stadium astroturf ripped for preparations

Meezan Bank posts 33% higher profit, earnings clock in at Rs17.14bn in 1HCY22

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school

Read more stories