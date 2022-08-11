AGL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
AVN 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
CNERGY 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
EFERT 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.14%)
FCCL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.43%)
FLYNG 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
GGGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.64%)
GGL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.15%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.95%)
LOTCHEM 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.2%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.91%)
TRG 95.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.39%)
WAVES 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 11 (0.26%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 64.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,541 Increased By 46.5 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,098 Increased By 17.7 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken in Rwanda on final leg of Africa trip

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2022 11:31am

KIGALI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to hold talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday, facing calls from campaigners to pressure Kigali over its human rights record and alleged support of rebels in the neighbouring Democratic of Congo.

Blinken arrived late Wednesday in Rwanda, the final stop of a three-nation trip to Africa, hot on the heels of a visit to the continent by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The US diplomat has sought to woo African nations, which have largely steered clear of backing Washington against Moscow in the Ukraine war, by calling for an “equal” partnership with the continent.

His visit comes after an unpublished independent investigation for the UN, seen by AFP last week, said Rwandan troops had attacked soldiers inside the DRC and aided M23 rebels, a primarily Tutsi rebel group.

The M23 has captured swathes of territory in eastern DRC in recent months, causing tensions to spike between Kigali and Kinshasa, which has repeatedly accused Kagame’s government of backing the notorious militia.

Blinken kicks off Africa tour to counter Russian influence

In the DRC on Tuesday, Blinken said the United States was “very concerned by credible reports that Rwanda has supported the M23,” adding that he would discuss the issue with Kagame, whose government has consistently denied the claims.

In a statement released Monday, Human Rights Watch called on Blinken to “urgently signal that there will be consequences for the government’s repression and abuse in Rwanda and beyond its borders”.

“Failing to address Rwanda’s abysmal human rights record has emboldened its officials to continue to commit abuse, even beyond its borders,” said Lewis Mudge, HRW’s Central Africa director.

The rights watchdog urged Blinken “to highlight systematic human rights violations, including crackdowns on opponents and civil society, both within and across Rwanda’s borders.”

Opposition leader Victoire Ingabire echoed HRW’s calls, telling AFP that Blinken “should raise the issue of journalists and politicians who are in prison” for challenging Kagame’s government.

“Blinken has to ask our government to open up political space to everyone who wants to be active in politics,” said Ingabire, who spent six years in jail on terrorism charges.

Blinken is also facing calls to press for the release of Paul Rusesabagina, the “Hotel Rwanda” hero who is credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide.

A US permanent resident, Rusesabagina is a fierce critic of Kagame and was sentenced to a 25-year prison term last year on terrorism charges after a plane he believed was bound for Burundi landed in Kigali in August 2020.

Sergei Lavrov Antony Blinken Paul Kagame

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken in Rwanda on final leg of Africa trip

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Oil edges lower as supply disruption concerns ease

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Restrictions imposed by SBP: PHMA seeks Miftah’s intervention

Read more stories