AGL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
AVN 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
CNERGY 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
EFERT 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.09%)
FCCL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.43%)
FLYNG 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
GGGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.64%)
GGL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.86%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.95%)
LOTCHEM 32.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PAEL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.91%)
TRG 95.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.79%)
WAVES 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,248 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,621 Increased By 66.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 42,553 Increased By 57.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,102 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Aug 11, 2022
Gold slips as US Fed officials hint at aggressive rate hikes

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 09:08am

Gold prices fell on Thursday, as the US dollar and Treasury yields rebounded after comments from Federal Reserve officials pointed to aggressive interest rate hikes despite signs of slowing inflation in the world’s largest economy.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,784.88 per ounce, as of 0253 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,807.79 on Wednesday.

US gold futures dipped 0.7% to $1,800.20.

“Following US inflation numbers the dollar sold off very sharply and yields also dropped, but by the end of the day, the bond yields came back up and the dollar is slightly stronger now, which is hurting gold,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

“Also, Fed officials said they still need to raise rates, which are bearish for gold. We could see a pullback in gold prices in the short-term towards $1,780.”

The dollar regained some footing to trade up 0.2% at 105.420, after falling to its lowest since June 29 at 104.630 on Wednesday. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields also rebounded to 2.7910%.

Gold hovers near one-month peak ahead of US inflation data

Data showed US consumer prices did not rise in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, lifting hopes that the Fed would be less aggressive on their tightening plans going forward.

However, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said that he continues to believe that the US central bank will need to raise its policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023 to fight inflation.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans remained more hawkish than financial markets, expecting that US rates will top out at 4% next year.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.6% to $20.44 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $943.83, and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,243.24.

