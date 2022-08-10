AGL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
ANL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
AVN 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.67%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.4%)
EFERT 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.87%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
FLYNG 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
GGL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.37%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
HUMNL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 32.50 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.62%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.13 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.88%)
PAEL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
TELE 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
TPL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
TREET 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
TRG 96.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.27%)
UNITY 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.41%)
WAVES 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 4,247 Increased By 60 (1.43%)
BR30 15,662 Increased By 188.3 (1.22%)
KSE100 42,617 Increased By 520.6 (1.24%)
KSE30 16,124 Increased By 241.7 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn prices ease from 1-week top, wheat up for 3rd session

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2022 10:40am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures eased on Wednesday, as the market took a breather after climbing to a one-week high in the previous session on concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat rose for a third consecutive session, although hopes of more grain exports from Ukraine limited gains.

“…traders are nervous with the few dry spots in the Western Corn Belt and a significant drop in corn and wheat conditions this past week,” according to a Hightower report.

“Positioning ahead of the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) report might have added to the positive tone as there is little room for a smaller yield which could tighten the ending stocks situation.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose quarter of a cent to $6.14-1/4 a bushel, as of 0028 GMT, and soybeans slid 0.1% to $14.27-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat added 0.5% to $7.85-3/4 a bushel.

Corn jumps 1.5%, soybeans gain as US crop ratings drop

U.S. weather and crop conditions are a primary concern for the market after the USDA lowered its weekly soybean condition rating and cut its corn rating by more than expected.

The agency said 58% of U.S. corn was in good-to-excellent condition, as of Sunday, down 3 points from a week earlier and below the average trade estimate of 60%. Soybeans were rated 59% good-to-excellent, in line with estimates, but down a point from a week earlier.

Parts of the Midwest received rain recently, but hot weather forecast for the region this week is expected to continue stressing crops.

The market is awaiting the USDA’s monthly supply and demand forecasts due on Friday.

Progress in releasing vessels stuck at Ukrainian ports, as well as expectations of a record Russian harvest, continued to curb gains in wheat prices.

Two more grain ships left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Tuesday, bringing the total to depart from the war-torn country under a safe passage deal to 12.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday and net even in soyoil, traders said.

Chicago corn

Comments

1000 characters

Corn prices ease from 1-week top, wheat up for 3rd session

Oil slips as US crude stockpiles rise

China’s consumer inflation pushes higher

Man charged over Muslim murders in US

Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

PM Shehbaz, UAE president resolve to further enhance bilateral ties

Shahbaz Gill arrested for sedition, inciting public against state institutions: Rana Sanaullah

Emergency meeting: PTI demands immediate release of Shahbaz Gill

'Made in America': Biden signs bill to boost US chips, compete with China

PTI plans action against PML-N leaders for events of May 25

Read more stories