AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Aug 09, 2022
Markets

Palm rises to 8-day peak as Indonesia lowers export tax threshold

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday to their highest in eight days, after top producer Indonesia lowered its export tax threshold on crude palm oil, bridging the discount gap against Malaysian palm oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 63 ringgit, or 1.55%, to 4,134 ringgit ($928.15) a tonne by the midday break, up for a third consecutive session.

Indonesia lowered its threshold for applying export tax on crude palm oil to a reference price of $680 per tonne, down from $750 per tonne previously, according to a finance ministry regulation.

Indonesia’s customs office said the changes brought up the current export tax for crude palm oil to $52 per tonne from the previous $33 per tonne.

Palm climbs 5pc

Exports from Indonesia is expected to “surge remarkably” this month due to the long wait at ports for vessels to start shipping, Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

In related oils, two more grain-carrying ships sailed from Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, Turkey’s defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports amid the conflict with Russia.

This has raised hopes for the return of sunflower oil, but prices are also seen rising as demand returns, Bagani said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 2.1%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures

