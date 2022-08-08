AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

White sugar prices ease, coffee futures also lower

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:45pm

LONDON: White sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday in a modest setback after the market’s recent strong advance which was fuelled partly by concerns that hot, dry weather in the European Union and Britain will curb production.

London cocoa hits 1-1/2 month top on bargain hunting

Sugar

  • October white sugar fell 1.3% to $543.50 a tonne by 1101 GMT after rising to a peak of $554.90 in early trade - the highest level in nearly three weeks.

  • Dealers said the market’s recent rally, which has seen prices rising by nearly 10% in the last two weeks, has finally begun to meet resistance and prices may be set to consolidate in the short-term.

  • Czarnikow said in a note on Monday that the European Union plus Britain was expected to produce around 16.4 million tonnes of sugar in the upcoming 2022/23 crop, down about one million from the previous year. “If there aren’t meaningful rains in the next few weeks, it is likely that our production forecast will have to be lowered further,” the report said.

  • October raw sugar was down 0.2% at 17.90 cents per lb, dragged down by weakness in the whites market.

  • Speculators increased their net short positions in raw sugar futures in the week to Aug. 2, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Coffee

  • September arabica coffee fell 0.2% to $2.0895 per lb although the market remained underpinned by falling stocks.

  • ICE certified arabica stocks as of Aug. 5 stood at 660,564 bags, the lowest in more than 20 years.

  • November robusta coffee fell 0.1% to $2,040 a tonne.

  • Vietnam’s coffee exports in July were down 17.1% from June at 113,852 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed.

Cocoa

  • December London cocoa was down 0.3% at 1,767 pounds per tonne?.

  • December New York cocoa rose 0.8% to $2,360 a tonne.

Wheat Coffee Sugar Cocoa price

Comments

1000 characters

White sugar prices ease, coffee futures also lower

Muharram processions under way countrywide amid strict security

Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz hail Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games

EU plan to cut gas use by 15% comes into effect

China’s exports to Russia grow for the first time in five months in July

Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

London police strip-searched hundreds of kids: new data

Gaza crossing opens as truce holds

Read more stories