MQM-P leader hints at quitting coalition govt

Published 08 Aug, 2022

KARACHI: After witnessing no progress on the political deal, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Waseem Akhtar hinted at leaving the coalition government’s side and asked the ruling parties to review their policies.

Waseem Akhtar was talking to journalists during an event to welcome nearly 250 political activists who have joined back the MQM-P. The members of the MQM-P Rabita Committee were also present at the press conference.

He gave a clear message to the coalition government, saying that MQM-P will be independent in making decisions if political agreements are not implemented. He added that MQM-P Rabita Committee will take a big decision on any option whether to leave the government’s side or continue to support it.

Akhtar asked the federal and provincial governments to review their policies. He said that MQM-P wants the elimination of a 40 per cent quota as government jobs are being distributed through fake domiciles.

He criticised that whoever chooses to leave MQM-P lost political weight. He invited all MQM-P dissidents to return to the political party to work for the future.

