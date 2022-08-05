AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
ANL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.37%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FLYNG 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.71%)
GGGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
GTECH 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.73%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
TRG 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.81%)
UNITY 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.28%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 34.8 (0.85%)
BR30 15,198 Increased By 68.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,687 Increased By 262 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 67 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tracks soyoil higher but set for 9% weekly loss

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 11:36am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Friday tracking Chicago soyoil, but the market was set for a 9% weekly loss on expectations of rising supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 74 ringgit, or 1.94%, to 3,895 ringgit ($874.30) a tonne by the midday break.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories at end-July likely jumped to an eight-month high due to improving production and soaring imports, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

But production worries due to workers shortages are raising concerns about the quality of the processed crude palm oil and yields are on the decline, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Palm oil may retest support at 3,717 ringgit

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release its data next week.

Exports from Malaysia during Aug. 1-5 rose 24.5% from the same week in July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

Traders are expecting higher overseas shipments from Indonesia after the country lowered its crude palm oil export duty reference price for Aug. 1-15, making its products more competitive than Malaysian palm oil.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.3%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm tracks soyoil higher but set for 9% weekly loss

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Accused/appellant officers: FBR allows hearing through online channels

Withdrawal of CNIC condition: DGDIA’s supply chain integration plan likely to hit a snag

Read more stories