AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee extends gains on tight nearby supplies

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose for a second straight day on Thursday as the market remained buoyed by tight nearby supplies, while raw sugar prices fell as the energy market weakened.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee ended 2.2% higher at $2.1930 per lb.

ICE-certified stocks continued their relentless decline. They were last at 695,135 60kg bags, their lowest in more than 20 years.

Dealers were also eyeing sharp output falls in key washed arabica producers Honduras and Colombia.

Looking ahead, Rabobank warned that if the weather outlook in top producer Brazil is good as of mid-August, arabica will face some pressure as the frost risk premium will disappear.

November robusta coffee rose 0.9% to $2,041 a tonne.

Coffee prices in Vietnam, the world’s top robusta producer, hovered near a four-year high this week due to a stronger US dollar and no stocks at the end of the crop season, traders said.

SUGAR

October raw sugar ended 1.2% lower at 17.55 cents per lb, slipping back towards a one-year low of 17.20 cents touched on Monday.

Dealers said a decline in crude oil prices on Thursday helped to exert downward pressure on prices.

Lower energy prices make it less lucrative to use cane to produce biofuel ethanol, potentially increasing the supply of cane available for making sugar.

France’s largest sugar group Tereos said on Thursday it currently expects yields in this year’s French sugar beet harvest to top the five-year average despite a lack of rainfall.

October white sugar rose 0.1% to $528 a tonne.

COCOA

December New York cocoa rose 2.2% to $2,388 a tonne.

December London cocoa was little changed, edging up 1.6% to 1,780 pounds per tonne.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar Cocoa price

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee extends gains on tight nearby supplies

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories