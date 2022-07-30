SPI up 3.68pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 28, 2022, recorded an increase of 3.68 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including tomatoes (17.53 per cent), masoor (4.18 per cent), maash (2.87 per cent), pulse gram (2.46 per cent), pulse moong (2.02 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (1.80 per cent) and non-food items including electricity for q1 (26.11 per cent) and LPG (7.02 per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 37.67per cent, diesel (101.53per cent), masoor (99.14per cent), petrol (94.15per cent), chicken (75.65per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (74.81per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (72.90per cent), mustard oil (72.45per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (70.51per cent), onions (64.18per cent), washing soap (62.46per cent), pulse gram (55.28per cent), electricity for q1 (52.61per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21per cent), garlic (45.18per cent) and maash (38.35per cent),while a decrease observed in the prices of chillies powder (43.42per cent), sugar (16.48per cent), and gur (3.28per cent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 200.10 per cent during the week ended July 21, 2022 to 207.47 per cent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,732, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 3.27 per cent, 4.44 per cent, 3.23 per cent, 2.55 per cent, and 3.54 per cent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82per cent) items increased, seven (13.73per cent) items decreased and 14 (27.45per cent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items, the prices of which, increased included electricity charges for q1 (26.11 per cent), tomatoes (17.53 per cent), LPG (7.02 per cent), masoor (4.18 per cent), maash (2.87 per cent), pulse gram (2.46 per cent), Sufi washing soap (2.34 per cent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (2.02 per cent), moong (2.02 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (1.80 per cent), garlic (1.69 per cent), rice basmati broken (1.21 per cent), energy saver Philips (1.03 per cent), beef with bone (1.03 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.92 per cent), salt powdered (0.79 per cent), match box each (0.76 per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (0.64 per cent), potatoes (0.63 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.55 per cent), cooked daal (0.54 per cent), milk fresh (0.41 per cent), bread plain (0.38 per cent), curd (0.37 per cent), sugar (0.33 per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.32 per cent), mutton (0.25 per cent), shirting (0.14 per cent), tea prepared (0.10 per cent), and cooked beef (0.08 per cent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include onions (10.84 per cent), chicken (9.47 per cent), bananas (4.24 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (2.55 per cent), mustard oil (average quality) (1.50 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.46 per cent) and eggs (0.36 per cent).

The items, prices of which remained unchanged included gur, chilies powder National, cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each, long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas charges, firewood whole 40kg, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, and telephone call charges.

