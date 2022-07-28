AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.45%)
ANL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.2%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
EFERT 79.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-5.35%)
EPCL 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.77%)
FCCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
FLYNG 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
GGL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.4%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 80.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.01%)
PAEL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.68%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.78%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 84.85 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (5.9%)
UNITY 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.12%)
WAVES 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 36.8 (0.93%)
BR30 14,531 Increased By 43.9 (0.3%)
KSE100 40,184 Increased By 211.6 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,276 Increased By 118.2 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY coffee could rise into $2.2255-$2.2375 range

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: New York coffee could rise into a range of $2.2255-$2.2375, as it has pierced a resistance zone of $2.1820-$2.1905 per lb.

The contract is expected to break the resistance at $2.1820, after two failures on July 20 and July 21.

A break could open the way towards $2.2375.

NY coffee may retest resistance at $2.0985

The current rise is driven by a wave c, which has briefly travelled above $2.1905, its 61.8% projection level.

Chances are this wave will extend to $2.2820. A break below $2.1620 could be followed by a drop to $2.1335.

Coffee price

Comments

1000 characters

NY coffee could rise into $2.2255-$2.2375 range

PKR slide: govt feels so helpless because there’s IMF condition

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series

Read more stories