AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Jul 26, 2022
Markets

Iron ore soars on hopes for China's rebound in Q3

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

MANILA: Iron ore futures soared on Monday, extending a rally spurred by hopes of an economic rebound for top steel producer and consumer China in the third quarter, and support for the country’s troubled property sector.

The most-traded iron ore, for September delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 7.1% higher at 711 yuan ($105.27) a tonne, after earlier hitting 723.50 yuan, its strongest level since July 14.

Iron ore’s front-month August contract on the Singapore Exchange was up 2.2% at $105.40 a tonne, as of 0702 GMT, after lodging its first weekly gain in three weeks on Friday.

Dalian coking coal rose 3.3% and coke advanced 2.9%.

China will make “great efforts” to consolidate its economic recovery particularly in the crucial third quarter, putting a priority on stabilising employment and prices, state media reported on Friday after a regular cabinet meeting.

“The market is looking forward to the economy (rebounding) in the third quarter,” analysts at Zhongzhou Futures said in a note.

China’s economic growth slowed sharply in the June quarter, hit hard by COVID-19 lockdowns that dampened overall demand and disrupted activity.

Chinese steel futures also extended their gains following reports that China was planning to set up a real estate fund that could be worth up to 300 billion yuan to support more than a dozen property developers.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8%, hot-rolled coil climbed 1.6%, and stainless steel advanced 1.2%.

