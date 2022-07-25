AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm drops as export data disappoints, expectation Indonesia to ease export curbs

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session on Monday as market was disappointed by export data while Indonesia is expected to remove an export restriction that would further increase global supply.

The contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.57% to close at 3,646 ringgit ($819.14) per tonne, extending the 6% decline it posted over the previous two sessions.

It rose as much as 2.3% earlier in the session before it erased the gains.

It reversed course after disappointing export data and the market becoming more convinced that Indonesia would soon remove its domestic sales requirement, a palm oil trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-25 fell 11.3% for the same period in June, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports fell 2.7%.

Palm oil futures plunge 5% tracking crude, soyoil prices

Indonesia’s trade minister said on Friday the world’s biggest palm oil exporter is considering removing a rule that require palm companies to sell a portion of their products at home to secure export permits as high inventories have been holding back a recovery of palm oil fruit prices.

Malaysian crude palm oil prices are likely to remain weak for most of the third quarter, the country’s commodities minister said on Monday, following rival producer Indonesia’s move to scrapped its export levy.

Meanwhile, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.31%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.49%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.22%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may revisit its July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit per tonne, as the bounce from this level has been almost reversed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm drops as export data disappoints, expectation Indonesia to ease export curbs

SBP discouraging inter-bank trade as Pakistan battles dollar shortage: report

All-time low: Rupee closes near 230 against US dollar as pressure on currency remains

Coalition govt reiterates demand for full bench to hear Elahi's petition

Oil steady as market juggles Fed hike with supply fears

Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Pressure will ease as imports have gone down: Miftah Ismail

Facing production issues, Indus Motor Company offers refunds to its customers

KSE-100 falls 0.58% to close below 40,000, volume plunges to 75mn shares

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

Army huddle reaffirms complete support to civil administration in rescue, rehabilitation activities

Read more stories