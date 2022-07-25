AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
ANL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.82%)
BOP 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
GGL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.41%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
OGDC 79.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.42%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TPLP 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.01%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.62%)
TRG 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
UNITY 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
WAVES 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,916 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.95%)
BR30 14,291 Decreased By -120.5 (-0.84%)
KSE100 39,787 Decreased By -290.6 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,085 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rebounds ahead of Malaysia export figures

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Monday ahead of the release of the country’s export numbers, although the gains were capped by concerns over Indonesia easing export restrictions and higher Malaysian palm oil production.

The contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.54% to 3,724 ringgit ($836.48) a tonne by midday.

It recouped some of the 6% losses posted in the previous two sessions.

Malaysian crude palm oil prices are likely to remain weak for most of the third quarter of this year, the country’s commodities minister said on Monday, following rival producer Indonesia’s move to scrapped its export levy.

“If demand remains steady, maybe we may see 4,000 ringgit level else it will attract selling interest at high price,” a Kuala Lumpur based trader said.

Palm ends four-day slump on weaker ringgit, bargain buying

Cargo surveyors were expected to release July 1-25 export data, which traders expected would support the price.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-20 fell to 724,283 tonnes from 734,231 tonnes shipped during June 1-20, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday.

Indonesia is considering removing a domestic sales requirement for palm oil exports as high inventories of the vegetable oil have been holding back a recovery of palm oil fruit prices, the trade minister said last week. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.04%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.54%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.36%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may revisit its July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit per tonne, as the bounce from this level has been almost reversed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil futures

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rebounds ahead of Malaysia export figures

Intra-day update: Rupee falls relentlessly, hits 232 against US dollar

Coalition govt reiterates demand for full bench to hear Elahi's petition

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Oil extends losing streak on fears Fed hike will dampen fuel demand

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

ICI Pakistan announces intention to acquire 75.01% shares of Lotte Chemical

Country likely to buy Iranian LPG in PKR

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories