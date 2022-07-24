‘Essential commodities available at all Utility Stores’

KARACHI: Subsidized items sugar, ghee and flour are available in abundance at all Utility Stores across the country.

The Federal government is providing special subsidy on basic food items at Utility Stores for the facilitation of the poor segments of the society.

Special subsidy is being provided on sugar, ghee and flour. Sugar is being provided at 70 rupees per kg, ghee at 300 rupees per kg and a 10 kg bag of flour at 400 rupees. While a discount is being given on rice and pulses as well.

Ample supply of subsidized items has been ensured at all stores across the country. There is no shortage of anything. For the convenience of the people, the supply of these items has been increased at the stores.

To avoid rush, the number of counters at big stores has been increased. The management of Utility Stores Corporation is always striving to provide the best services to the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022