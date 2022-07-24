Gold gains further ground

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday gained some more value in the local market, traders said.

They grew by Rs900 to Rs146300 per tola and Rs772 to Rs125429 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1728 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs1580 per tola and Rs1354.60 per 10 grams, traders said.

