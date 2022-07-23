AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore set for weekly gain as falling China steel inventory lends support

Reuters 23 Jul, 2022

MANILA: Iron ore futures rose on Friday, with the Dalian benchmark contract rebounding from a seven-month low and set for a weekly gain, as falling steel inventories in China spurred hopes for some replenishment-driven demand.

In Singapore, the steelmaking ingredient climbed back above the $100 mark and was also on track for a weekly gain, supported after Brazilian miner Vale SA this week cut its 2022 iron ore production forecast.

The most-traded iron ore, for September delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 2.2% up at 672 yuan ($99.30) a tonne, on track for a weekly gain of around 1%. Thurday’s close at 657.50 yuan was its weakest since Dec. 29.

Iron ore’s front-month August contract on the Singapore Exchange rose 3% to $100.80 a tonne.

Inventories of rebar, wire rod, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil and medium plate held by the 184 Chinese steel mills regularly surveyed Mysteel consultancy declined at the faster pace of 6.8% on week to a near six-month low of 5.7 million tonnes over July 14-20.

Steel products held by traders decreased for a fifth consecutive week to reach a 5-1/2-month low of 21.7 million tonnes as of July 21, lower by 818,600 tonnes or 3.6% on week, Mysteel reported.

“Iron ore demand is expected to improve to some extent,” analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note, citing Mysteel’s inventory report and Vale’s latest output guidance.

Other steelmaking ingredients also rebounded, after a two-day sell-off. Dalian coking coal rose 1.2% and coke gained 1.8%. But with the overall steel demand outlook in China, the world’s biggest steel producer, still clouded by COVID-19 lockdowns and troubles in the property sector, iron ore could remain under pressure in the medium term, analysts said.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8%, while hot-rolled coil edged up 0.2%. Stainless steel slumped 2.2%.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export iron ore rates

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore set for weekly gain as falling China steel inventory lends support

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

Resident persons: Deemed income from movable properties now taxable

Imran hits out at Zardari

Elahi moves SC against deputy speaker’s ruling

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Oil consumption declines

Import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: DRAP certification mandatory for paying 1pc tax

SBP BoD8 non-executive directors appointed

Read more stories