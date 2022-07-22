AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ferrous futures slump on clouded China demand outlook

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

MANILA: Chinese ferrous commodity futures dropped on Thursday with iron ore near a seven-month low, as focus shifted back to a gloomy demand outlook after a short-lived optimism from the latest government rhetoric on economy stimulus.

The most-traded iron ore, for September delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade down 0.8% at 653.50 yuan ($96.64) a tonne, after earlier touching 646.50 yuan. On the Singapore Exchange, steelmaking ingredient’s front-month August contract fell 2.3% to $97.20 a tonne.

Concerns remain over COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the world’s top steel producer, and the impact on future demand for steel products and raw materials, despite the goverment’s oft-repeated pledge of policy support for the struggling economy.

The southern megacity of Shenzhen vowed to “mobilise all resources” to curb a slowly spreading outbreak, as authorities adhere to China’s unique “zero-COVID” policy. Risks from lockdowns have prompted the Asian Development Bank to lower its economic growth forecast for China this year by 1 percentage point to 4.0%.

Amid sustained weakness in demand, China’s iron ore market will likely be “oversupplied” in the second half of the year, analysts at Zhongzhou Futures said in a note. Portside iron ore inventory in China rose steadily over the last three weeks to hit a seven-week high of 130.6 million tonnes, as of July 15, SteelHome consultancy data showed, and analysts said stocks may pile up further. Steel mills have reduced output in recent weeks, putting their facilities under maintenance earlier than usual due to depressed margins.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.6%, hot-rolled coil shed 0.7%, and stainless steel dropped 0.5%.

Dalian coking coal slumped 4.6% and coke fell 2.4%. Producers of coke, the processed form of coking or metallurgical coal and used in iron ore smelting, have also agreed to curb output to avoid bigger losses, Zhongzhou analysts said.

COVID19 Dalian Commodity Exchange ferrous commodity

Comments

1000 characters

Ferrous futures slump on clouded China demand outlook

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/commission/fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories