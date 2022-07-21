AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: India export rates up as planting lags, floods ruin Bangladesh crop

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

India’s rice export prices edged up this week as sowing of crop for the new season trailed the previous year in key growing areas, while flash floods ravaged supplies of the grain in Bangladesh.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $362 to $368 per tonne, up from last week’s $361 to $366.

“Demand is weak, but prices are firm since paddy planting is not picking up,” said an exporter based in Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

India’s farmers have planted 12.85 million hectares with the grain so far this season, farm ministry data showed last Friday, down 17% from the same period last year due to scanty rainfall in key growing areas.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Bangladesh, flash floods destroyed nearly 254,000 tonnes of rice, affecting over 400,000 farmers, according to an estimate from the country’s agriculture ministry.

Asia rice: India rates steady as supply risks offset rupee dive

The south Asian nation’s government, struggling to contain soaring domestic prices, allowed private traders to import around one million tonnes of rice after slashing the import duty on it. However, prices of the staple grain for Bangladeshis have stayed elevated.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $415-$420 per tonne on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago.

“We have slowed down paddy purchases from farmers, waiting for the harvest to peak,” a trader from Ho Chi Minh City said.

Domestic paddy prices, however, edged lower on new supplies from the summer-autumn harvest, traders said, adding that frequent rains during harvest have affected paddy quality.

“We are still waiting for buying signals from customers in major markets, including Philippines and China,” another trader in the city said.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices remained around $420 per tonne for the third straight week.

“The market has been quiet. We can sell it here and there. Supply is not an issue,” a trader in Bangkok noted.

Rice export rice price asia rice India’s rice export prices

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: India export rates up as planting lags, floods ruin Bangladesh crop

Rupee closes near 227 as relentless fall continues

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Former DG Intelligence Aftab Sultan appointed NAB chairman

Oil price dip continues on higher US gasoline stockpiles

China's yuan hits near 1-week low on simmering property risks

India’s Sonia Gandhi questioned in money laundering case

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 160% YoY in June, production dips

By-elections: ECP turns down PTI’s request to recount votes in PP-7

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Weighed mainly by global commodity prices: SBP sees FY23 most challenging for economy

Read more stories