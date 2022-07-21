AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Palm oil futures plunge 5% tracking crude, soyoil prices

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled more than 5% on Thursday, tracking losses in crude futures and rival edible oils, while traders booking profits after recent gains also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 213 ringgit, or 5.41%, to 3,722 ringgit ($835.47) a tonne.

"Palm swung lower in a week of fluctuating trade but overall sentiments appears to be turning positive though still highly cautious," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

The contract was in profit-taking mode and weighed down by weaker Chicago soy oil, he added.

Exports from Malaysia during July 1-20 fell between 2% and 9.6% from the month before, cargo surveyors said on Wednesday.

Palm climbs over 3% as buyers ramp up purchases

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 2.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell more than $3 after higher U.S. gasoline stockpiles stoked demand worries and returning energy supply from Libya and Russia eased supply concerns.

Weaker crude makes palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil futures

