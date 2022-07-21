AGL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.36%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.23%)
EPCL 65.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-5%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.5%)
GGL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.76%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
MLCF 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.59%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.65%)
PRL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.68%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TPL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.09%)
TPLP 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.4%)
TREET 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.3%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
UNITY 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-6.04%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,950 Decreased By -40.5 (-1.01%)
BR30 14,195 Decreased By -284.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,116 Decreased By -343.7 (-0.85%)
KSE30 15,252 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil’s target of 4,246 ringgit aborted

SINGAPORE: A bullish target of 4,246 ringgit per tonne has been temporarily aborted for Palm oil. It will only be...
Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: A bullish target of 4,246 ringgit per tonne has been temporarily aborted for Palm oil.

It will only be resumed when the contract breaks 4,057 ringgit.

Signals turned neutral as the contract is sandwiched in a narrow range of 3,840-4,057 ringgit.

A break above 4,057 ringgit could lead to a gain into 4,232-4,407 ringgit range, while a break below 3,840 ringgit may trigger a drop into 3,489-3,706 ringgit range.

The bias could be towards the upside, as suggested by the readings on the daily chart.

Palm climbs over 3pc as buyers ramp up purchases

A falling channel marks a target zone of 4,331-4,543 ringgit.

An upward wave (4) is unfolding towards this target zone.

The bullish divergence on the RSI supports a further bounce as well.

Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil’s target of 4,246 ringgit aborted

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories