AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 10.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.25%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.38%)
EPCL 69.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.24%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.83%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.68%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
TPL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.73%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.57%)
UNITY 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,990 Increased By 16.8 (0.42%)
BR30 14,479 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 40,460 Increased By 70.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 43.5 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm climbs over 3% as buyers ramp up purchases

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rallied more than 3% on Wednesday, recouping all the losses from the previous session as recent price weakness spurred fresh demand from buyers.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended up 125 ringgit, or 3.28%, at 3,937 ringgit ($884.72) a tonne, after rising as much as 6% during the session.

The contract was supported by the strength in Dalian oils, while a big discount to soybean oil added to the buying momentum, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Asian buyers are ramping up palm oil purchases to replenish inventories after prices corrected to their lowest in a year and as top producer Indonesia has scrapped levies on exports.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-20 fell between 2% and 9.6% from the same week in June 1-20, cargo surveyors data showed.

Palm posts nearly 14% weekly drop on lower exports

United Plantations said in a filing it views the acute labour shortages, and the COVID-19 pandemic to a lesser extent, as the primary risks in the remainder of 2022.

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer, is losing around 57,880 tonnes of palm oil fruit each day, or 1.5 million tonnes per month, due to the labour crunch, the commodities ministry said on Tuesday.

While the plantation industry is working with the government to facilitate the hiring of migrant workers, companies will likely only feel the positive impact by the end of the first quarter of 2023, United Plantations said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.1% while its palm oil contract gained 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil exports palm oil prices palm oil rates Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm climbs over 3% as buyers ramp up purchases

Govt says will roll out 'reshaped' Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme in coming days

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

General elections only way out of ‘economic mess’, says Shaukat Tarin

Next monsoon system: PMD issues urban flooding alert for various parts of country

After massive falls, KSE-100 ends marginally positive

Ahsan emphasises need for further strengthening Pakistan-US ties

Oil prices slip ahead of US inventory data

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

Shafique stars as Pakistan complete record chase to win in Galle

UAE economy grew 8.2% in Q1, central bank estimates

Read more stories