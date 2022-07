KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday witnessed a steep increase on the local market, traders said. They shot up by Rs2,800 to Rs145,200 per tola and Rs2,400 to Rs124,485 per 10 grams.

In the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1,717 per ounce.

Silver prices grew by Rs10 to Rs1,580 per tola and Rs8.58 to Rs1,354.60 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022