Gold prices higher

KARACHI: Gold on Monday gained a sizeable value on the local market, traders said.

It grew by Rs1550 to Rs142400 per tola and Rs1329 to Rs122085 per 10 grams.

On the world market, its value was quoted for $1715 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs1570 per tola and Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

