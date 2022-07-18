AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rebounds on short-covering as China supports property sector

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Copper and other industrial metals prices bounced on Monday as bearish investors bought back positions on news about government support for the economy in top metals consumer China, with further support coming from a weaker dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 2.2% to $7,350 a tonne in official open-outcry trading, rebounding after hitting $6,955 in the previous session, its lowest since November 2020.

US Comex futures climbed 2.8% to $3.33 per lb by 1215 GMT.

LME copper has shed 32% since touching a record peak of $10,845 a tonne in early March, on worries about a slowdown in China and aggressive interest rate hikes that could spur a global recession.

Industrial metals have the risk of further weakness, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“This is still a bear market bounce, and it’s too early to predict whether this will turn into consolidation and a recovery,” he said.

Positioning data showed that speculators were already trimming their short positions last week, Hansen said.

“The market was increasingly oversold, where short-sellers were looking for an excuse to cover shorts and they found that today with the China story and the weaker dollar.”

Copper rebounds from probe below $7,000 after US data

In China, regulators stepped up efforts to encourage lenders to extend loans to qualified real estate projects as the beleaguered property sector faced fresh risks from a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses.

China’s central bank will step up the implementation of “prudent monetary policy” to support the real economy, its governor said on Saturday.

Copper also got a boost from news that CMOC’s Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine has suspended all exports, complying with demands by a court-appointed administrator.

Also supporting metals prices was an easier dollar index, which makes commodities priced in the US currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

LME zinc advanced 2.5% to $2,987 a tonne, also boosted by a tight supply picture.

LME data on Monday showed zinc inventories dropped to a fresh low since April 2020, having tumbled by 64% over the past seven months.

In other metals, LME aluminium climbed 2% to $2,390 a tonne, nickel gained 3.2% to $20,000, lead rose 1.2% to $1,968, but tin dropped 2.6% to $24,200.

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rebounds on short-covering as China supports property sector

Barrick Gold to ‘convert Reko Diq into world class mine’

Rattled: KSE-100 plunges over 700 points on renewed political uncertainty

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps as soft dollar and tight supply supports

Tarin calls for general elections to 'kill this uncertainty' after Punjab by-elections

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Indian rupee closes at record low of nearly 80 against dollar as oil weighs

England's Stokes announces shock ODI retirement

Palm posts biggest jump in about 3 months, Indonesia lifting export levy limits

Read more stories