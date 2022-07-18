AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,421 Decreased By -653.5 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,771 Decreased By -279.5 (-1.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm posts biggest jump in about 3 months, Indonesia lifting export levy limits

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures posted their biggest jump in nearly three months on Monday, tracking gains in rival soyoil, although Indonesia’s move to lift its export levy weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 208 ringgit, or 5.73%, to 3,837 ringgit ($862.44) a tonne by the midday break, its highest daily gain since April 27.

Indonesia has scrapped its export levy for all palm oil products until Aug. 31 in a fresh attempt to boost exports and ease high inventories, finance ministry officials said on Saturday, adding that the move would not disrupt government revenues.

Indonesia removes palm oil export levy until Aug. 31

The world’s biggest producer will have to export 6 million tonnes of palm oil until August if it wants to cut its ballooning inventory levels back to normal, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said.

“The announcement did not come as a surprise as the government has indicated its plans to cut the levy since July 6 and is part of a series of measures taken by the government to clear the current high palm oil stocks,” Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

The market has factored in the levy removal, and strong Chicago soyoil prices due to weather concerns and short covering lifted prices of palm oil, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. Soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 1.4%, extending a 4% climb on Friday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 3.7%, while its palm oil contract rose 4.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,782 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 3,900-4,090 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm posts biggest jump in about 3 months, Indonesia lifting export levy limits

Markets rattled: KSE-100 down nearly 750 points over political uncertainty

Gwadar Free Zone: Irked by rupee slide, Chinese for accounts in RMB

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps as soft dollar and tight supply supports

Tarin calls for general elections to 'kill this uncertainty' after Punjab by-elections

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Read more stories