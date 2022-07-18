AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.53%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.53%)
EPCL 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.4%)
FCCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.24%)
GTECH 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
MLCF 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.62%)
OGDC 80.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.29%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.17%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
TELE 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.16%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.96%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.61%)
TRG 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.64%)
UNITY 19.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.71%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -84.7 (-2.02%)
BR30 15,040 Decreased By -342 (-2.22%)
KSE100 41,430 Decreased By -645.3 (-1.53%)
KSE30 15,759 Decreased By -292.1 (-1.82%)
CBOT soybeans biased to retest resistance at $13.66

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract is poised to break a resistance at $13.66 per bushel and rise to $13.93.

The contract looks quite persistent in testing the resistance.

This could be due to an extension of the bounce from the July 6 low of $13.02-1/2. Driven by a wave c, the bounce may extend into a wide range of $13.93 to $14.36-3/4.

Support is at $13.47-1/4, a break could be followed by a drop into $12.95 to $13.22-1/4 range.

China’s soybean imports from Brazil fall in May, US shipments jump

On the daily chart, the two spinning tops on July 13 and July 14 symbolize a formation of a temporary bottom and a further consolidation in the range of $13.00-1/4 to $14.08-3/4.

It is not very clear if the bounce could extend to $14.08-3/4.

The current speculation is a triangle or wedge could be developing.

The downtrend from $15.84-3/4 is expected to resume upon the completion of the current bounce below $14.08-3/4.

