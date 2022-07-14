AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
ANL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
AVN 80.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.4%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
EFERT 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
EPCL 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.07%)
FCCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
TELE 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.06%)
TPL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
TPLP 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
TREET 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
UNITY 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 30.7 (0.73%)
BR30 15,525 Increased By 57 (0.37%)
KSE100 42,252 Increased By 389.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 16,144 Increased By 180.7 (1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn rises for second session on US weather concerns, wheat firms

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures gained on Thursday, with prices underpinned by concerns over yield losses amid forecasts of hot and dry weather in the US Midwest.

Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, although gains were limited as the market awaited potential resumption in Black Sea shipments from war-torn Ukraine.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.3% at $6.02-3/4 a bushel, as of 0422 GMT, while soybeans rose 0.9% to $13.61-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat added 1.9% to $8.26-1/2 a bushel.

The corn market is being supported by concerns over hot and dry weather as the US crop nears its crucial pollination phase of development.

The wheat market is monitoring negotiations on resuming exports from war-torn Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at starting Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports, but U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned there was still “a long way to go” before there would be peace talks to end the war.

South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 136,000 tonnes of corn

Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said the deal, to be signed next week, includes joint controls for checking shipments in harbours and Turkey ensuring the safety of Black Sea export routes. Turkey would also set up a coordination centre with Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations for grain exports.

French soft wheat exports outside the European Union are expected to reach a three-year high in 2022/23 after a strong start to the season, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday.

In first projections for the season that began this month, the office forecast shipments of 10.3 million tonnes, 17% above a reduced estimate of 8.8 million tonnes for 2021/22 and the highest since 2019/20.

China’s June soybean imports fell 23% from a year earlier to 8.25 million tonnes, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed on Wednesday.

The sale of Brazil’s 2022 soy crop reached 76.7% of the estimated output through July 8, according to a survey released by consultancy Datagro on Wednesday, lagging last year’s pace and a five-year historical average.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soymeal and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. The funds were net even in wheat and net sellers of soyoil.

Ukraine Chicago corn corn price

Comments

1000 characters

Corn rises for second session on US weather concerns, wheat firms

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers gain against US dollar after IMF news

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Oil prices drift sideways ahead of potential large US rate hike

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Read more stories