AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
ANL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
AVN 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
EFERT 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.11%)
EPCL 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
FCCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1%)
OGDC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.61%)
PAEL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.2%)
WAVES 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,062 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 15,719 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.05%)
Jul 13, 2022
Markets

Palm oil may stabilize around 3,900 ringgit and rise

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may stabilize around a support at 3,900 ringgit per tonne, and test a resistance at 4,090 ringgit thereafter.

Due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from 6,698 ringgit, the contract is expected to bounce towards the peak of the wave 4 in the range of 4,896-5,086 ringgit.

The bounce would consist of three waves.

Palm rises on Indonesia’s biodiesel mandate, lower exports cap gains

The current wave b may end around the support of 3,900 ringgit, to be reversed by the wave c.

A break below 3,900 ringgit could trigger a drop into 3,592-3,782 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammers on July 6 and July 7 formed a strong reversal pattern, confirming the completion of a five-wave cycle.

This reversal pattern will keep valid until the contract falls through the July 6 low of 3,735 ringgit.

The lower shadows of the hammers are expected to provide strong supports, preventing a drop below 3,735 ringgit.

Palm Oil

