Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold struggles for traction as rate-hike bets, dollar dim appeal

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Gold steadied on Tuesday after dropping to a nine-month low earlier as investors positioned for US economic data, with a strong dollar and bets for steep interest rate hikes still keeping a leash on non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,734.59 per ounce by 0916 GMT after hitting $1,722.36 earlier in the session, its lowest since Sept. 30. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,733.60.

The dollar climbed to a 20-year peak against a basket of major rivals, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Gold is set to stay significantly suppressed over the near-term, as the weight of more incoming super-sized Fed rate hikes hang like a millstone around gold’s neck,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

“A higher-than-expected headline CPI print (on Wednesday)should pave the way for yet another 75 basis points hike by the Fed later this month; a scenario widely interpreted to be a negative for gold,” Tan added.

However, offering some support for zero-yield gold, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields dropped for a second consecutive session.

A raft of US economic data - including consumer prices, retail sales and factory output - should provide a glimpse of the extent to which inflation has peaked as the Federal Reserve moves closer to next week’s policy meeting.

Meanwhile, the euro sank to within a whisker of parity with the dollar and stock markets fell as the prospect of further central bank tightening and worries about the health of economies worldwide unnerved investors.

“Gold seems to have found a few friends near $1,730 over the last couple of days, without ever seriously looking like it would reverse its recent selloff,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

Spot silver dropped 1% to $18.90 per ounce, platinum fell 1.7% to $855.04 and palladium slipped 1.4% to $2,132.90.

gold price gold rates US economic data Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold struggles for traction as rate-hike bets, dollar dim appeal

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

Read more stories