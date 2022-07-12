CBOT wheat may fall into $8.01-3/4 to $8.24 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may break a support at $8.42-3/4 per bushel, and fall into $8.01-3/4 to $8.24 range.

The drop on Monday looks deep enough to confirm a completion of the bounce from the July 6 low of $7.85-1/4 and the continuation of a downward wave C from $11.07-3/4.

This wave is expected to extend into the range of $7.07-1/4 to $7.65-1/2.

Wheat surges 5pc to one-week high

A retracement analysis on the rise from $7.85-1/4 reveals a resistance at $8.81, which forms together with the one at $8.93-3/4 a resistance zone to stop any bounce from the current level.

On the daily chart, a dark cloud cover forming between July 8 and Monday confirmed a completion of the bounce triggered by the support at $7.92.

The bounce was driven by a wave d, which will be reversed by the current wave e.