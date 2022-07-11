AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold nears 9-month low as looming rate hikes lift dollar

Reuters 11 Jul, 2022

Gold neared a nine-month low on Monday, weakening after strong U.S. job market data last week boosted the likelihood of another super-sized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,736.63 per ounce by 1108 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.5% to $1,734.00.

Losses in gold were, however, limited by growing pessimism over the state of some economies in Asia and geopolitical instability, Evangelista said, adding that bullion remains the go-to safe haven during times of trouble.

Looking at the technical picture, next key levels for gold can be found at $1,721.50 and $1,700, Otunuga said.

Benefiting from the rate-hike bets, the dollar rose 0.6% to approach a 20-year peak hit in the previous session, dimming greenback-priced gold’s appeal among overseas buyers.

“Gold has stumbled into the new week struggling to nurse deep wounds inflicted by an appreciating dollar and rising Treasury yields,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior market analyst at FXTM.

Gold prices unchanged

Rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. A strong labour market is considered an indicator of a healthy economy and gives the central bank more ammunition for another big hike, analysts said.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday he “fully” supports another 75-basis point rate hike at the Fed’s next policy meeting later this month.

Central banks in Canada and New Zealand are also expected to tighten policy further this week.

Losses in gold were, however, limited by growing pessimism over the state of some economies in Asia and geopolitical instability, Evangelista said, adding that bullion remains the go-to safe haven during times of trouble.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.4% to $19.22 per ounce, platinum slipped 2.2% to $877.13 and palladium dropped 2.1% to $2,136.60.

Gold Prices gold rates LME gold gold markets

Comments

1000 characters

Gold nears 9-month low as looming rate hikes lift dollar

Urban flooding in Karachi: Commissioner issues warning

Shares slide ahead of U.S. inflation data, earnings hurdles

Foreign Secretary Truss enters race to become next British prime minister

In phone call with Iran's President, PM Shehbaz appreciates support on Kashmir issue

Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

PM, leaders felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

Ukraine hit by widespread Russian shelling, apartment toll rises to 18

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Calm in Sri Lanka as president, premier to quit over economic collapse

Read more stories