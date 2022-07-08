AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 4,398 ringgit

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,398 ringgit per tonne, a break could open the way towards a zone of 4,588-4,742 ringgit.

The bounce from the July 6 low of 3,735 ringgit looks strong enough to confirm a completion of the five-wave cycle from 6,698 ringgit.

The contract could be bouncing towards the peak of the wave 4 around 5,086 ringgit.

Support is at 4,090 ringgit, a break below which trigger a drop to 3,900 ringgit.

India’s July palm oil imports may surge to 10-month high as prices plunge

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammers on Wednesday and Thursday worked together to form a strong reversal pattern, further confirming the completion of a five-wave cycle.

Over the next one or two weeks, the main theme could be a gradual reversal of the drop from the June 28 high of 5,048 ringgit.

palm oil export

