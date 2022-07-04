LME aluminium may test resistance at $2,562

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may test a resistance at $2,562 per tonne this week, as it could have completed a downtrend around a key support at $2,360.

The support is identified as the 161.8% projection level of a downtrend from $3,742.

It is strengthened by a similar one at $2,458, the 61.8% retracement of the uptrend from $1,460 to $4,073.50.

Five waves make up the downtrend from $4,073.50.

China aluminium output sets monthly record in May

The wave “e” could hardly extend below $2,360, as suggested by the bullish divergence on the daily relative strength index.

A break below $2,360 may trigger a drop to $2,236.