Hamza vows to eradicate lawlessness

LAHORE: Expressing his resolve to eradicate lawlessness, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that crime will be controlled by employing the concept of good policing with the help of latest technology.

“Police personnel are no longer posted on personal likes and dislikes,” he said, adding: “The current government never sings the mantra of all is good. Instead, we are focusing on building the capacity of the police to control crime.”

Talking to media during visit to the residence of slain Mujahid Ali in Shahdara, the CM said, “With the help of technology and good policing, law enforcement will be ensured. If the police recruitments are made on recommendations, how will the police work? The government will encourage professionalism.”

To a question, the CM regretted that the constitutional crisis was created in Punjab in the past three months as the Speaker Punjab Assembly did not follow the Constitution nor did the President who violated the Constitution on the orders of Imran Niazi.

This three-month-long constitutional crisis must be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records, he remarked. Despite the constitutional crisis, the people were given Rs. 160 subsidy for each bag of 10 kg flour. This constitutional crisis could not stop us from public service, he added.

The CM announced that from 1st July, medicines and cancer drugs would be provided free of cost to patients in all districts of Punjab.

The CM expressed sorrow and grief over the tragic incident to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. The CM regretted that their son was unjustly killed and added that he has come to share their grief. “I cannot bring back your beloved son but I will ensure justice”, he assured. Consoling the bereaved family, the CM said that the accused will not escape from punishment. Indiscriminate action will be taken and this case will be made an example, he further said.

