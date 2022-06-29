ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
ASL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
AVN 78.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.77%)
PTC 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 34.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.98%)
TELE 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.07%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.57%)
TRG 77.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.34%)
UNITY 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,118 Increased By 6.1 (0.15%)
BR30 15,187 Increased By 19.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,641 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.3%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -65.2 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago wheat extends gains on demand optimism

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

BEIJING: Chicago wheat futures extended gains on Wednesday, lifted by signs of improving demand and bargain-buying after three straight sessions of losses pushed the contract to its lowest since February.

Corn and soybeans edged lower.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.53% to $9.41 a bushel.

Corn fell 0.38% to $6.56-3/4 a bushel and soybeans edged down 0.5% to $14.55-1/4 a bushel.

Jordan’s state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender that closed on Tuesday.

Indicating signs of demand, Bangladesh and Pakistan also launched tenders to purchase wheat. The reports of more demand supported Chicago wheat prices.

More purchases and tenders were made after prices got lower, said a China based trader, explaining the rise in wheat prices.

The talks on clearing grains export passage from the Black Sea Region, blocked after the Russia-Ukraine war, continued to weigh on the global grains market.

EU wheat rebounds from three-month lows on broader rally

Expanded harvest in the northern hemisphere also imposed downward pressure on wheat prices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its rating of the country’s corn crop in good-to-excellent shape to 67% in its weekly crop progress report, down 3 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, will change its formula for calculating grain and sunflower oil export taxes to support shipments amid a strong rouble currency, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil corn exports are forecast to reach 1.683 million tonnes in June, versus 1.758 million tonnes forecast a week earlier. Soybean exports from the South American country were seen reaching 10.154 million tonnes in June vs 10.795 million tonnes forecast in previous week, ANEC said Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.

Stocks on global indexes fell sharply on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down 2% after a report showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped in June amid concerns about inflation, while oil prices gained for a third day.

Wheat Corn Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Chicago wheat extends gains on demand optimism

Pakistan reports over 500 Covid cases for first time in three months

PM vows to end country’s current economic morass

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

FBR set to achieve Rs6.1trn revised tax collection target

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

PMD predicts heavy rains in Karachi from Friday

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

World Bank for sovereign debt changes

Combined 7th, 8th reviews: MEFP received from IMF, says Miftah

Read more stories