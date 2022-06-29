ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
ASL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
AVN 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.96%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 18.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
PTC 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.13%)
TELE 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.07%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
TRG 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,118 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 15,190 Increased By 22.6 (0.15%)
KSE100 41,643 Decreased By -122.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -64.6 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices buoyed by lower US bond yields

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

Gold prices treaded water on Wednesday, with lower US Treasury yields lending support, as bullion’s struggle to break out of its range-bound trade continued.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,821.57 per ounce by 0254 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.1% at $1,823.10.

Helping the appeal of non-yielding bullion, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields eased on Wednesday after three straight sessions of gains.

US Federal Reserve policymakers promised further rapid interest-rate hikes to bring down high inflation on Tuesday, but pushed back against growing fears among investors and economists that sharply higher borrowing costs will trigger a steep downturn.

“Overall, the outlook for interest rates means that when we do get a break out of this trading zone we’ve been stuck in now for a couple of months, it’s more likely to be to the downside,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.

Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher short-term US interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

Gold prices steady as investors await fresh impetus

“Rising interest rates and a stronger US dollar are acting against inflation-hedging forces. So we’ve got balance in the gold market at the moment,” McCarthy said, adding that it is very hard to get excited about the prospects for gold, with so many other markets showing higher volatility.

A stronger US dollar makes gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

The United States banned new imports of Russian gold, acting on commitments made by the Group of Seven leaders this week to further punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The move, however, is being seen as symbolic, as gold exports from Russia to the West have already dried up.

Spot silver was flat at $20.84 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.5% to $914.64 and palladium gained 2% to $1,910.43.

Gold Prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices buoyed by lower US bond yields

Pakistan reports over 500 Covid cases for first time in three months

PM vows to end country’s current economic morass

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

FBR set to achieve Rs6.1trn revised tax collection target

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

PMD predicts heavy rains in Karachi from Friday

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

World Bank for sovereign debt changes

Combined 7th, 8th reviews: MEFP received from IMF, says Miftah

Read more stories