KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw some momentum on the local market, traders said. The prices surged by Rs850 to Rs141850 per tola and Rs729 to Rs121614 per 10 grams.

On the global market, gold prices were quoted for $1833 an ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs1560 per tola and Rs1337.44 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022