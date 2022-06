SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 4,588 ringgit, as it could have completed a bounce or its first leg.

A break below 4,588 ringgit could open the way towards 4,398-4,493 ringgit range while a break above 4,896 ringgit may lead to a gain to 5,086 ringgit.

Palm oil respite

On the daily chart, the bounce seems to be driven by a wave 4, which may last one or few days, as it is supposed to roughly match the wave 2.