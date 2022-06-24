CBOT soybeans may retest support at $15.83-3/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may retest a support at $15.83-3/4 per bushel, a break could trigger a drop to $15.59-3/4.

The contract is riding on a powerful wave (3), which could travel to $15.59-3/4.

Immediate resistance is at $15.98-1/2, a break above may lead to a gain into $16.07-3/4 to $16.22-3/4.

CBOT soybeans may test support zone of $16.56-1/2 to $16.61-1/2

On the daily chart, the drop may pause in a support zone of $15.60-1/2 to $15.78, which is strengthened by a support of $15.66.