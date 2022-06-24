Punjab Cabinet scrapes 11 toll plazas

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet, which met here on Thursday with Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, accorded approval to the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privilege Bill, 2022 and the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Secretariat Service Bill, 2022.

The Cabinet also decided to scrap 11 toll plazas for the convenience of the people.

The CM directed that prisoners’ vans should be ventilated for the convenience of detainees. The Cabinet decided to extend the wheat release policy and also approved a two-month extension.

The meeting also approved the constitution of the Cabinet Committee on Wheat with the provincial food minister as its head. The meeting accorded approval to extend the contract of DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir, based on his performance. The meeting endorsed the decision to purchase operational vehicles for the police while CM Hamza Shehbaz directed that a training programme be started for improving the capacity of the forensic experts.

The meeting ratified the decisions of the second meeting of the cabinet and congratulated the political and administrative team members on the approval of the budget 2022-23 from the assembly.

