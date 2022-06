KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday witnessed a slump in the local market, traders said. They declined by Rs 1,850 to Rs 145,300 per tola in a single day trade. Gold prices per 10 grams also dropped by Rs 1,586 to 124,571.

On the world market, prices of the precious metal were quoted for $ 1,839 per ounce. Silver prices stood unmoved at Rs 1,560 per tola and Rs 1,337.44 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022