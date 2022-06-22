ANL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
ASL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.52%)
AVN 77.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
GGL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
GTECH 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
SNGP 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.27%)
TELE 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.97%)
TREET 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.7%)
UNITY 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 3.5 (0.08%)
BR30 15,500 Decreased By -89 (-0.57%)
KSE100 42,529 Increased By 2.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,288 Increased By 32.1 (0.2%)
Palm oil may fall towards 4,588 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support at 4,896 ringgit per tonne and fall towards 4,588 ringgit. The contract is...
Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support at 4,896 ringgit per tonne and fall towards 4,588 ringgit.

The contract is riding on a wave C from 6,698 ringgit.

This wave could travel to its 161.8% projection level of 4,588 ringgit, as it has briefly extended below the 138.2% level of 4,896 ringgit.

Resistance is at 5,086 ringgit, a break above could lead to a gain at 5,204 ringgit.

Palm hovers near over five-month low on losses in crude, rival oils

On the daily chart, a wave (c) from 7,229 ringgit is unfolding, which is travelling towards a range of 4,331 ringgit to 4,754 ringgit.

A bounce target of 5,177 ringgit has been temporarily aborted. It will only be resumed when the contract goes above the June 21 high of 5,081 ringgit.

