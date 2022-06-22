ANL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
ASL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.52%)
AVN 77.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.57%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 34.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.41%)
TELE 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.06%)
TREET 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
UNITY 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 2.7 (0.06%)
BR30 15,496 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.59%)
KSE100 42,527 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 16,287 Increased By 30.8 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test support zone of $16.56-1/2 to $16.61-1/2

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a support zone of $16.56-1/2 to $16.61-1/2 per bushel.

A break could open the way towards $16.46-3/4. A zigzag or a big five-wave cycle is developing.

Under both of these scenarios, the contract may drop to $16.61-1/2 or $16.22-3/4. Resistance is at $16.85-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain to $17.00-1/4.

China’s soybean imports from Brazil fall in May, US shipments jump

On the daily chart, the contract has broken a support at $16.85.

It is falling towards $16.44-1/4 to $16.64-3/4 range.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may test support zone of $16.56-1/2 to $16.61-1/2

Pakistan, IMF make 'progress on FY23 budget', move closer to programme revival

Rupee shows improvement as Pakistan moves closer to IMF deal

Launch of sukuk plan approved

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, highest in G7

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

US firm offers Pakistan coal supply on credit

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

Read more stories