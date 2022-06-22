Gold prices almost unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday remained nearly unchanged in the local market, traders said. The prices still remained all-time high on the local market after falling just by Rs 100 to Rs 147,150 per tola.

Price of the precious metal went down by Rs 86 to Rs 126,157 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $ 1833 per ounce. Silver was selling for Rs 1,560 per tola and Rs 1,337.44 per 10 grams, traders said.

