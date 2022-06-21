ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.99%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.13%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.61%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.62%)
TREET 28.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.8%)
TRG 74.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.34%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 16.7 (0.4%)
BR30 15,042 Increased By 177.1 (1.19%)
KSE100 41,895 Increased By 117.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,000 Increased By 45.8 (0.29%)
Indian shares set for best day in three weeks as IT, metals find ground

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Sharp gains in metal and technology stocks set India’s blue-chip indexes on course for their best session in over three weeks on Tuesday, even as investors grappled with worries over a possible hit to growth from aggressive central bank rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.25% to 15,541.6, as of 0437 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.19% to 52,213.58.

The blue-chip indexes are set for a second straight session of gains after suffering heavy losses last week on fears that aggressive rate hikes around the globe to curb inflation could lead to a recession.

“A rebound was expected after the heavy beating the market took last week, but market sentiment is still pessimistic on rate hike worries; people are still struggling,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president research at SMC Global Securities.

While the Nifty and Sensex made a modest recovery on Monday, the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 suffered hefty losses.

On Tuesday, the Nifty Smallcap climbed 2% and the Nifty Midcap rose 1.8%.

“It is difficult to predict whether we have reached the bottom. However, if crude corrects more, there is hope that central bank hawkishness may recede,” Jain added.

The Nifty IT index, which has plummeted over 30% this year, rose as much as 2.4%. The Nifty Metal index climbed 2.3% after plumbing 14-month lows in the previous session. The Nifty Auto index advanced 1.5%.

Indian shares plunge

KEC International climbed 5.9% after the construction company said it bagged orders worth 10.92 billion rupees ($139.97 million).

Suven Life Sciences surged 16.3% after the pharmaceutical company said it would consider a rights issue of shares.

Watch and jewellery maker Titan Company was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nifty, rising as much as 5.6% in its biggest intraday gain since mid-October, 2021.

Indian shares

