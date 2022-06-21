Gold prices hit historic high

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday continued to hit a record high in the local market, traders said. Prices of the precious metal reached a historic high of Rs 147,250 per tola, up by Rs 1,450. Gold per 10 grams also reached all-time record level of Rs 126,243, up by Rs 1,243.

On the global market, prices of the yellow metal were quoted for $ 1840 per ounce. Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs 1,560 per tola and Rs 1,337.44 per 10 grams, traders said.

