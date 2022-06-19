Terrorist attack on Harnai labourers’ camp claims three lives

HARNAI: Unknown terrorists killed three workers and injured five others in an attack on labourers camp near Harnai in Balochistan on Saturday.

Seven labours have been reported missing in the attack, sources said.

The attackers also set the workers camp on blaze and destroyed vehicles and machinery at the spot.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation, according to reports.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has strongly condemned the terrorism incident and expressed deep grief over it.

He also called for a report of the terrorist attack.

“Terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs,” he said in a statement.

He directed health officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured labours.