FATF set to make announcement on Pakistan's grey-list status shortly

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the inter-governmental organisation that sets standards to try to curb money laundering, is set to announce the outcomes of its plenary meeting in Berlin shortly with the press conference scheduled to start at 7 30pm. Pakistan is keenly awaiting the announcement to see whether it moves off the FATF's increased monitoring list (also known as the grey-list) where it was placed in 2018.

Earlier, reports started making the rounds that Pakistan has been removed from the FATF's increased monitoring list. However, Business Recorder reported that the FATF has categorically stated that all announcements pertaining to the outcome of its plenary meeting will be made at the press conference.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who is also the chair of Pakistan’s National FATF Coordination Committee and leading the country's delegation in Berlin, tweeted that FATF plenary meetings are continuing.

"FATF will issue a public statement after conclusion of the meetings tonight," said Khar. "Prejudging the outcome or speculative reporting could and should be avoided."

She added that the government has arranged a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday morning on this issue.

Meanwhile, Khar, talking with DW Hotspot Asia on the sidelines of the meeting in Berlin, stated that no nation wants to be in the grey-list because it has its challenges and repercussions.

“It takes away investor confidence and puts a country into a work-under-process bracket,” she said. “We don’t want to be in the grey list and we will continue to remain engaged intensively with international regulatory systems."

How to be removed from FATF's increased monitoring list

In order to be removed from FATF monitoring, a jurisdiction must address all or nearly all the components of its action plan.

Once the FATF has determined that a jurisdiction has done so, it will organise an on-site visit to confirm that the implementation of the necessary legal, regulatory, and/or operational reforms is underway and there is the necessary political commitment and institutional capacity to sustain implementation.

If the on-site visit has a positive outcome, the FATF will decide on removing the jurisdiction from public identification at the next FATF plenary. The concerned jurisdiction will then continue to work within the FATF or the relevant FATF-style regional bodies (FSRB), through its normal follow-up process, to improve its Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

Pakistan's situation

At its last plenary in March, the FATF had announced that Pakistan would continue to stay on the grey-list.

It had noted at the time that "since June 2018, when Pakistan made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and Asia/Pacific Group (APG) to strengthen its AML/CFT regime and to address its strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies, Pakistan’s continued political commitment has led to significant progress across a comprehensive CFT action plan

"Pakistan has completed 26 of the 27 action items in its 2018 action plan. The FATF encourages Pakistan to continue to make progress to address, as soon as possible, the one remaining item by continuing to demonstrate that terror financing investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN designated terrorist groups."

Pakistan was placed on FATF's grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes in June 2018.

